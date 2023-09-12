Methodist Church honours President Akufo-Addo for cause to nation’s progress

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – The Methodist Church Ghana (MCG) has presented a plaque to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment to the cause of the nation.

The honour is also in recognition of the President’s dedicated services to society.

He was cited for demonstrating transformational leadership to foster development and growth while keeping the nation’s dream and vision alive.

“As we inaugurate this symbol of unity and purpose, we are reminded of your role in guiding our nation towards enlightenment and empowerment.

“Your commitment to progress and unity has been an inspiration to us all.

“This plaque is a small token of our heartfelt gratitude. May it serve as a lasting reminder of the collective aspiration we share and the transformative legacy you have crafted,” the Church noted, in its presentation to the President, at a ceremony in Accra.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia represented the President at the programme.

The Church also acknowledged the Vice-President for his commitment to duty, good relationship with the members and sense of patriotism.

The ceremony coincided with the official commissioning and dedication of the Wesley Towers Building, a multi-purpose edifice constructed by the MCG to facilitate administrative and evangelical work.

The Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, presided over the event, which was attended by members of the Africa Methodist Council, Ministers of State, and other dignitaries.

Delivering the sermon, the Presiding Bishop said the church’s mission of changing the society for the better remained unchanged.

In view of this, the leadership had resolved to pursue life-transforming programmes and projects to benefit the church and society in general.

The Most Rev. Dr. Boafo lauded the collaboration between the laity and clergy, saying that partnership was vital in ensuring the construction and successful completion of the Wesley Towers.

He asked the MCG members to adhere to the tenets of the Church, and also to not relent in contributing the needed resources for sustainable growth.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia commended the Church for its remarkable achievements and complementary efforts in advancing the nation’s development agenda.

He was optimistic the ultra-modern edifice, located within the Central Business District of Ghana’s capital city, would add up to promoting commercial activities for economic growth.

