Minister commends parties for exhibiting maturity in the ongoing limited registration exercise in Ashanti

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Kumasi Sept. 12, GNA – Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has commended political party representatives at the ongoing limited registration exercise in the region for exhibiting maturity at the various registration centres.

He said the friendly atmosphere among the various party representatives at the centres was encouraging and needed to be extended in all political exercises, especially during election periods.

Speaking to journalists after visiting some registration centres on Tuesday morning, he praised the party representatives for encouraging and supporting the prospective registrants to go through the processes smoothly.

He said everything was going smoothly in all the registration centres and the people were comporting themselves.

The Minister said the unity of purpose exhibited by the parties should be continued even during the general election to help promote peace.

The turn-out for the registration on the first day of the exercise was massive as scores of people, mostly the youth and first-time voters, had queued up to register.

Mr Festus Owiredu Amankwah, Bantama District Electoral Officer told the Ghana News Agency that there had not been any incident so far.

He said the only challenge was the confirmation of the ages of some of the prospective registrants since most of the youth came to register without any appropriate identification cards.

At the Asokwa registration table, 40 people had registered as at 12 noon, when GNA visited there, while Manhyia had registered 15 and Bantama 37.

Representatives from the NDC and NPP were present at the various centres to ensure order.

Master Stephen Sarkodie 18 told the GNA that he was at the centre at 0600 hours and by 0800 hours, he was through with the registration.

GNA

