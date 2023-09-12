Dr Rahama Issah selected as 2023 MILEAD Fellow

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept 12, GNA – Dr Rahama Issah, Executive Director of Active Youth Global, a youth advocacy organisation in the Northern Region, has been selected to participate in the 2023 cohort of the Moremi Initiative for Women’s Leadership in Africa (MILEAD) Fellowship in Accra.

Dr Issah is one of 26 Fellows selected through a highly competitive process by a diverse selection committee from over 3,100 applications.

Each candidate was assessed based on their demonstrated community service accomplishments, outstanding leadership prospects and commitment to the advancement of women and social justice in Africa.

This year’s cohort fellowship is supported by the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF).

Dr Issah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale after being admitted into the 2023 MILEAD Fellows, said it was the platform to equip herself towards leading change at various levels on critical issues ranging from public health, women’s mental health, entrepreneurship and agriculture to women’s participation in politics and innovation.

She expressed optimism that the fellowship would provide the transformational leadership development needed to shift power and lift African women and the continent to its rightful place.

Dr Issah is among three Ghanaians selected for this year’s fellowship, and upon completion of the year-long leadership training, these new fellows would join the broader MILEAD Fellows Network of over 300 exceptional young leaders, who share a commitment to shape the future of Africa and their respective communities.

The MILEAD Fellows Programme is a bold and paradigm shifting initiative committed to the long-term leadership development of promising young leaders selected as fellows.

Fellows will benefit from a combination of training, experiential learning and mentoring, crafted to build knowledge and skills, strengthen networks, and facilitate a supportive ecosystem of women leadership on critical issues.

