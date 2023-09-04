Meeting between Putin and Erdogan begins in Sochi

Moscow, Sept 4, (dpa/GNA) – The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on reviving the Black Sea grain deal, have begun.

Putin received his guest outside his residence in Sochi on Monday afternoon, television images showed.

Erdogan travelled to Russia, to persuade Putin to rejoin the agreement.

In July, Moscow said it was halting participation in the year-old deal, which created corridors for the export of tens of millions of tons of grains and fertilizers, despite a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine.

The deal, which Erdogan helped to negotiate, is seen as essential to addressing global food insecurity and to containing grain prices.

GNA

