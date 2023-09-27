Ocean Country Partnership Programme launch in Tema harbour

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema. Sept. 27, GNA – Ghana, with the support of the United Kingdom, has launched the Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP) at berth 13 in the Tema main harbour.

The move was to aid Ghana in her effort towards sustainable fisheries management and the development of aquaculture for national economic development and marine security.

Speaking on behalf of the fishery minister, Mr Moses Anim, a Deputy Minister in Charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture, said the event would afford Ghanaian stakeholders the opportunity to network and exchange views with their United Kingdom counterparts, on preserving the various aquatic ecosystems.

Mr Anim further commended the UK government for its support in the development of Ghana’s fishing sector and ensuring maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said the United Kingdom was very instrumental in providing Ghana with expertise, resources, and training opportunities, which had contributed to the growth and sustainability of the fishing industry.

The Deputy Minister said the United Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing maritime security in the region had helped to mitigate the threat of piracy and illegal fishing activities in the various coastal communities.

Mr Richard Sandal, the Development Director of the British High Commission in Ghana, expressed gratitude to the various marine development partners and the Ghanaian government for their corporations over the years.

Mr Sandal said the launch of the OCPP had offered them the opportunity to take stock of what had happened so far and further zoom into the future, ensuring that the Government of Ghana and the Ghanaian stakeholders remained at the centre of the OCPP.

The Development Director at the British High Commission mentioned that the UK government had launched the Global Blue Planet Funds with the aim of ensuring that key partners protected their marine environment and reduce poverty.

Mr Sandal further noted that the 500 million Euro Blue Planet funds would help coastal countries tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, marine pollution, and boost sustainable seafood.

He acknowledged that Ghana had shown global leadership on maritime protection as a founding member of the high-level panel for a sustainable ocean economy.

The OCPP launch saw an array of distinguished officers from the Navy and other important security personnel converge in the Her Royal Majesty Ship (HMS) Trent docked at the Tema harbour.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

