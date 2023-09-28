Limited Registration: EC registers 15,344 in Oti Region in second week

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Sept. 28, GNA – The second week into the ongoing limited registration exercise has seen the registration of 15,344 applicants in the Oti Region, the Electoral Commission told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday.

Mr Nuhu Mohammed, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), on the progress of the exercise, said the Commission had put in place measures to ensure a transparent registration process.

He said the EC was still faced with the challenge of minors attempting to register, but he assured the public that it was resolute in ensuring that those minors did not register.

Mr Mohammed cautioned the public against the abuse of the exercise and warned parents of the consequences associated with falsely registratering their underage children.

The EC on Tuesday, September 9, began the registration of the New Voters onto the electoral roll ahead of the December 19 District Level Elections.

Eligible voters are persons who have, since the last registration exercise, turned 18 years and above, and those who missed the previous opportunity to register.

