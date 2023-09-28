Christians, traditional authorities must collaborate to push Ghana’s development

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Sept 27, GNA – Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has asked Christians and traditional leaders to work together to support Ghana’s long-term development.

He stressed the importance of partnership between the two institutions and the state in achieving peace, national cohesion, and progress.

“I think that in every aspect of development and civilization, we go back to Bible days, kings, priests, and prophets ruled together. There has never been a place where kings prophets and priests were divided.

“So, if you look at governance, even in civilised communities, the kings, the priesthood, the leadership, the political leadership, when they come together and rule, then we have a safe community,” he said.

Rev Tetteh said this when he called on the Ga Traditional Council in Accra on Wednesday to sign the book of condolences and express sympathies over the death of the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

He was accompanied by some church members.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III died on December 26, 2022, after almost six decades of reign. She was 88 years old.



Rev Tetteh described the late Ga Manye as a caring, loving woman who served as a role model for most women in Ga-Adangbe State.

“I think that what we are doing today is a sign of how she lived.

“She was a people person, she reached out to people on the street and people in highest places and was able to create a balance. That is the person we will all miss dearly.

“She was also a unifier, somebody who brought the rank and file of the Ga people together and you can imagine how many people have come after her demise – from the presidency, from political leaders, from religious leaders, from traditional leaders and across the nation,” he said.

Rev Tetteh requested the Ga Traditional Council to involve religious leaders in the planning of the funeral to ensure that the late Ga Manye was given a fitting burial.

Outlining preparations for the late Ga Manye’s burial, Nii Kwao Donkoh II, Senior Divisional Chief of Asene Stool, stated that the Council would ban any funeral activities and celebrations throughout the Ga State beginning October 15, 2023.

He explained that the late Manye’s body would be laid in state at the Ga Traditional Council’s forecourt and interred on October 28, 2023.

“No stall will be allowed to open until her interment on October 28,” Nii Kwao Donkoh III added.

The senior divisional chief encouraged Ghanaians to offer the Council their full support and cooperation in its efforts to give the late Ga Manye with a fitting funeral.

The late Queen Mother’s funeral was originally slated for April 29, 2023, but was rescheduled to October to allow for further consultation, among other things.

Nii Ahene Nunu III, Paramount Chief of Abola Traditional Area, who represented King Tackie Teiko Tsuru III, King of the Ga State, assured Rev Tetteh that the Council would involve religious leaders in the final funeral arrangement to ensure that the late queen mother was properly buried.

GNA

