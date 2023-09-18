Israel files complaint against German Ambassador Seibert

Tel Aviv, Sep 18, (dpa/GNA) – Israel, lodged an official complaint in Berlin on Sunday, against the German ambassador to Israel, according to an Israeli representative.

The complaint stemmed from German ambassador, Steffen Seibert, attending a historic meeting of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem last Tuesday, as a spectator, the representative confirmed. This is seen as interference in Israel’s internal affairs.

The complaint by Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, had been conveyed through the Israeli ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor. A reporter from the Israeli TV station Channel 13 had reported on the incident on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Seibert posted on X last Tuesday that the Israeli Supreme Court was “the place to be this morning.”

Israel’s Supreme Court had dealt with a highly controversial judicial shake-up by the right-wing religious government, in a historic court hearing on Tuesday. For the first time in the country’s history, all 15 judges came together to deliberate on eight petitions against an amendment to the Basic Law that had been passed.

At the end of the nearly 14-hour session, presiding judge Esther Chajut, granted a period of 21 days to submit amendments.

Seibert was also present at the session as a spectator. In a video posted on X, he said in Hebrew, “I think something important is happening here for Israeli democracy, and we, as friends of Israel, are also looking with a lot of interest towards the Supreme Court, and I wanted to see for myself.”

Seibert has already been criticized by the Israeli side in the past, after he had attended an alternative memorial service of Israeli and Palestinian families as a private citizen.

They commemorated relatives who had been killed, in the conflict between the two sides. Some ultra-right demonstrators then disrupted an event held in front of the ambassador’s residence in Herzliya in June.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

