Iran confirms prisoner swap with US to take place on Monday

Tehran, Sept 18, (dpa/GNA) – A prisoner exchange between Iran and the US, which has been in the works for months, is to take place later today, following the release of frozen Iranian assets in South Korea, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry told journalists on Monday.

Five American citizens are to return to the US, spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. In return, the US will pardon five Iranian nationals who had been convicted or charged there.

It was initially unclear whether the prisoners were already on their way home.

It has been known for several weeks that the US and Iran, were negotiating a prisoner exchange. In August, Iran’s judiciary released several US citizens from detention, and transferred them to house arrest.

In return, Iran had demanded about $6 billion, which was frozen in South Korea because of international sanctions.

The money is to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

