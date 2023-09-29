Hundred more migrants cross from Turkey to Greece

Athens, Sept. 29, (dpa/GNA) – The number of migrants crossing from Turkey to the Greek islands continues to rise with 1,691 people apprehended by Greek security forces from September 23 to 27, the Greek Migration Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the coastguard, most of the migrants are men. They were picked up off or on the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Pserimos, Farmakonisi, Leros, Symi and Rhodes.

As a result of the significantly increased numbers of migrants, the capacity of the five registration camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos has almost been reached.

In these camps, with a total capacity for 15,190 people, 14,433 asylum seekers are being accomodated as of September 27. On January 1, 2023, around 4,400 people were living there.

The situation is worst on the holiday island of Samos. Statistics from the Ministry of Migration suggest 2,000 more people than the camp can accommodate – namely 2,040 – live in the reception centre on the island.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says the number of migrants has increased this year compared to last year. Its figures show 28,679 people had come by land or sea from Turkey to Greece and thus to the European Union by September 24.

In the whole of last year, around 18,700 people entered irregularly. Greek Border Guard officers believe that the number of unreported cases is much higher.

GNA

