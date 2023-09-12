Gallery: High turnout at EC’s Limited Voters Registration exercise

Accra, Sept 12, GNA – First time voters have turned out in their numbers at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) district offices across the country on the first day of the limited voters registration exercise.

The EC has projected that it would register some 1,350,000 persons who might have attained 18 years since the last registration exercise in 2020, in the 21-day exercise which is scheduled to end on October 2.

At the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, the exercise began at exactly 0800 hours with about 140 persons already seated in two separate queues—Okaikwei North Constituency having about 100 persons and Okaikwei Central Constituency about 40 persons.

Mrs Eunice Yeboah Quaye, Municipal Electoral Officer for Okaikwei North Municipal Area, told the Ghana News Agency that as of 0910 hours only six persons had been registered, due to network challenges.

She said, she anticipated a much higher turnout because the exercise was taking place at one location within the Municipality, unlike the 2020 voters registration that had several registration centres in the Municipality.

The Ghana News Agency brings you some pictures captured from various registration centres across the country.

GNA

