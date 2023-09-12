Akuse community receives three-day health screening

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – More than 100 people across Akuse in the Eastern Region have participated in a three-day health screening programme.

The event was organised by a team of 11 Chinese medical doctors from Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital in collaboration with the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) in Accra.

Community members were screened for health status, malaria, typhoid, glaucoma, cataract, joint pains, waist pains, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity and allowed patients access to general healthcare consultation alongside other basic health checks, to ensure quality service delivery at their disposal.

The event was on the theme: “Care for Life, Care for Health, And Serve the Public.”

The screening exercise started from the Akuse EP Church Shalom Congregation on Friday through to the Akuse VRA Club House on Saturday and the Church of Pentecost on Sunday.

Mr. Alexander Chen Zhenrong, Chief Representative for Powerchina/Sinohydro in Ghana in a new statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the exercise was meant to deepen the China-Ghana diplomatic relations and also in accordance with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said every year a batch of trained Chinese doctors were deployed to visit Ghana to undertake various medical operations to further boost Ghana’s medical healthcare.

“The Chinese medical team have over the years worked with their Ghanaian counterparts offering successful medications in the area of traditional and alternative medicines,” he said.

Mr. Zhenrong indicated that the medical exercise was to assist the people of Akuse in helping to address some health challenges they had long encountered.

Dr. Du Yushan, the Chief Medical Captain of the team said the three-day free medical care was the seventh free outreach programme by the team since their arrival in March 2023.

“We have been here almost half a year and see many Ghanaians who need better health care but do not get it. So, our medical team aims to do their best to offer quality health care service to the country,” he said.

Mr. Michael Akuffo, a resident and beneficiary of the free medical screening thanked the Chinese medical delegation for the gesture.

“We are happy about this timely initiative because most of us had been struggling to meet our medical needs and payment of medical bills,” he said.

GNA

