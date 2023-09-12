Education is a viable tool to transform Africa—Kwesi Quartey

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.08, GNA—Mr Thomas Kwesi Quartey, former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission says education can be a viable tool to transform Africa for good.

He has therefore urged African leaders to create the enabling environment for education to thrive by eradicating illiteracy on the continent.

“Education is a real transformative vector and if you want to have this transformation, focus on education. It is possible to have every child in Ghana and Africa in school. It is possible to wipe out illiteracy in Ghana and the continent…,” he said.

Mr Quartey made the comments on during the 40th Anniversary Lecture of the Cuban Trained Ghanaian Graduates Association (ESBECAN) Association in Accra.

The theme was: “40 Years of Contributing Towards Development of Ghana: The ESBECAN Story.”

The event was graced by Former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Minister of Trade and Industry.

Mr Quartey, also a former Ambassador to Ethiopia, said Ghana should develop a Ghanaian or African-centred educational programme, drawing inspiration from other successful educational programmes in the world.

He said the programme should entail “work and study”, inculcation of “real” African values and social solidarity, amongst other virtues.

Mr Quartey, in recounting some historical events in the life of the Association, described his experiences as “uplifting” and “fulfilling.”

He said government could curb the exodus of Ghanaian health workers by creating an economically conducive environment for them to survive.

Mr Philip Bentil Arthur, President, ESBECAN Association, said over 2,000 Ghanaian professionals had returned to Ghana from their training in Cuba and were currently serving in various capacities.

He lauded the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for birthing the Cuban programme which allowed Ghanaian students to travel to Cuba to receive training in various professional fields.

“He was not just a leader. He was an embodiment of visionary and great leaders the world has ever seen. His legacy is a shining example for other leaders to emulate. His achievements have indeed touched the lives of countless Ghanaians,” he said.

Madam Dora Humado, a former teacher of the Cuban trained students, urged the Association to continue upholding virtues of integrity, honesty, respect, dedication which were imparted to them by the Programme.

She encouraged them to always tell their story for Ghanaians to appreciate their sacrifices.

Madam Humado suggested that the Cuban education model which includes a “work and study” policy should be incorporated into Ghana’s educational system.

In 1983, following consultations between Ghana then led by Flt. Lt. Rawlings and Cuba, the first batch of 609 Ghanaian students travelled to Cuba as pioneer students at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial School on the Isle of Youth in Cuba.

Over the last thirty years, more than 2,000 Ghanaian students have benefited from Government scholarships and graduated from various institutions in Cuba as medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, biomedical scientists, engineers, architects, veterinary doctors, agronomists, accountants, economists, statisticians, computer scientists and many more.

ESBECAN has brought these various professionals into a resourceful group that engages in various philanthropic activities and educational activities as well as supporting each other in various ways.

