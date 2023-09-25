Former MP for Bantama passes on

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi, Sept. 25, GNA – Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency has passed on after a short illness.

A nephew of the late politician, Mr Yaw Asamoah who confirmed the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said it happened on Friday, September 22.

He said the passing of his uncle came as a shock to the family, which was yet to come to terms with the sad news.

“We have lost a great figure as a family because my uncle impacted our lives and that of outsiders.

“We are yet to know exactly what caused the death of my uncle, and we shall update Ghanaians once we have the details,” he assured.

Some members of the constituency who spoke to the GNA expressed their condolences to the family of their former MP whom they described as industrious and affable.

