Former CPP Chairperson reiterates women’s role in conflicts prevention

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Hussain, former Acting Chairperson, Convention People’s Party (CPP) has underscored the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts.

She reiterated the need for women’s equal participation in peacebuilding.

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Hussain, who is a Member of the Working Group on Women, Youth, Peace, and Security in West Africa and the Sahel (WGWYPS-WAS), made the appeal in her address at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the WGWYPS-WAS in Accra on the theme: “Unconstitutional Take-over of Governments and Transitions in the Sahel Region.”

She appealed to UN Member States to scale up efforts towards the full-scale implementation of UN Resolution 1325.

The Resolution, which was adopted in the year 2000, recognizes the disproportionate impact of armed conflict on women and calls for their full and equal participation in conflict prevention, resolution, and peacebuilding.

Established in April 2009, the WGWYPS-WAS is an inclusive platform for experience sharing, analysis, and participatory evaluation of initiatives and efforts in the West African and Sahel region for the promotion and implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions 1325 (2000), 2250 (2015) and subsequent ones, on the involvement of women and youth in conflict prevention and peacebuilding

mechanisms.

The aim of the week-long Meeting is to strengthen the understanding and coordination of action in the implementation and follow-up of UN Security Council Resolutions 1325 (2000), 2250 (2015), and subsequent ones on women, youth, peace, and security.

This year’s annual meeting aims to concretely propose strategies for greater involvement of women and youth in political dialogue in the ongoing crisis in the region.

Speaking on the topic, “Accelerating Ghana’s Implementation of the UN Resolution 1325 and 2250 for Sustainable Peace and Development,” Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Hussain said these resolutions, adopted by the UN, had the potential to transform not just Ghana, but the world, by promoting gender equality, empowering youth, and fostering sustainable peace and development.

She said Resolution 2250, adopted in 2015, had taken a step further by highlighting the role of young people in building and sustaining peace.

She said together, these resolutions represent a roadmap for inclusive, just, and sustainable peace.

“Ghana is well known especially within the sub-region as leading light of democratic rule and fostering peace, and development notwithstanding some challenges (such) as limited participation of women in leadership positions, and decision-making processes, inadequate budgeting, and limited attitudinal change,” she said.

“It is for this reasoning that all of us gathered here must work towards ensuring the effective participation of women and youth through accelerating the implementation of UNSCR 1325 and 2250 respectively.”

She noted the implementation of UNSCR 1325 and 2250 required a collective effort, involving government, civil society, academia, and the private sector.

Adding that it calls for a commitment to the principles of gender equality, youth inclusion, and sustainable peace from everyone.

She, therefore, expressed the hope that at the end of the Accra Meeting, the participants would among others gain increased understanding of UNSRC 1325 and 2250, as well as increase advocacy to cause policy changes especially in the interest of women and youth.

She further urged the participants to actively discuss to strengthen the Working Group to ensure the planning, monitoring and implementation of Ghana’s Ghana National Action Plan (GHANAP) 2.

She said Ghana had the potential to be a shining example of how the principles outlined in UN Resolutions 1325 and 2250 can be translated into meaningful action.

“By empowering our women, engaging our youth, and fostering a culture of peace, we can accelerate our path to sustainable development, and prosperity. Let us stand united in our commitment to building a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Ghana for all,” Hajia Hussain said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

