Mama Zimbi Foundation to establish vocational training for widows

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA—The Mama Zimbi Foundation is to establish a vocation training centre to offer vocational training for widows to make them self-reliant.

A land has been acquired at Somanya-Akuni in the Eastern Region to build a gari processing factory, bread baking and the production of pastries.

The foundation has also established Ghana National Database on Widows to guide the policy and development planning on Ghanaian populace.

Ms Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, Founder and Executive Director of the foundation disclosed this at the 15th anniversary celebration of the foundation in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Empowering Widows for Economic Independence.”

Ms Dongotey-Padi who is known in private life as Akumaa Mama Zimbi said the foundation was committed to motivate, empower and support widows and their children, educate adolescents on their sexual and reproductive health, and help educate the public on healthy relationships and marriage through counselling.

She said the foundation also recognized the unique struggles faced by widows and sought to make a positive difference in their lives.

She said over 500 widows from the Greater Accra, Eastern and Central regions have benefited from the foundation’s soft loans and were running their own businesses.

The Founder and Executive Director said: “Today, as we celebrate this 15th milestone, let us reflect on the tremendous impact that the foundation has had on the lives of widows,” adding that it had transformed despair into hope, loneliness into companionship and darkness into light.

“The journey is far from over, and there are still many widows out there who require our support, our love and our compassion, and that let us reaffirm our commitment to the cause of the foundation to stand alongside these remarkable women and to champion their rights and well-being,” Dr Dongotey-Padi added.

Prophet Dr Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe, Founder and General Overseer of the Breaking Yoke Ministry International commended the foundation for the support for widows in the country and expressed the hope that the foundation would grow from strength to strength and continues its good work for widows.

GNA

