Evangelical Presbyterian Kekeli International School marks sixth graduation ceremony

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Sept. 24, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Kekeli International School, SSNIT Flats Ho, has observed its sixth Graduation ceremony for its continuing pupils and students.

The aim is to appreciate and honour the 2023 batch of learners for hard work from kindergarten through to Primary and Junior High School and again motivate them to aspire to higher laurels in the Education enterprise.

Mrs Patience Agbeti, Headmistress of the institution said the school now has a student population of 150 learners after its establishment in 2007 and gradually becoming an academic giant at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), despite its age.

On achievement, she said the school won the first runner-up position during the Ghana National Hard Spell (Spelling Bee) at the national level after winning the Regional and Zonal contests.

She disclosed that their candidates have qualified for the International Spelling Bee contest in Dubai with another candidate, who emerged second at the national contest, qualifying to represent the nation at the continental championship in Uganda, in November 2023.

Mrs Agbeti commended parents for their continuous investments in the students, while recognising the dedication of the teaching and non-teaching staff for their commitment to duty and acknowledging the support of the Church through its leadership.

She said the school is the preferred choice for smart pupils and students to climb up the academic ladder with ease and appealed to parents to enroll their wards for giant pedagogy and rewards.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

