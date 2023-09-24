Chirano Gold Mines to roll out innovative literacy programme for host communities 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Akoti (WN/R), Sept. 24, GNA – Chirano Gold Mines, a subsidiary of Asante Gold Corporation, has launched a literacy programme aimed at teaching children aged six and above how to read and write within its operational communities in the Western North Region.

The six-month programme, which would be implemented in partnership with the Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei, sought to augment efforts to empower school children with the needed skills and techniques to improve their reading and writing outcomes.

It would begin with introducing the pupils to selected keywords of the English language over a period by showing them cards bearing those words.

This would be followed by allowing them to read books written entirely with the keywords they had learnt.

The heart of this Programme would lie in Professor Adei’s innovative teaching method, which is designed to accelerate the learning process with an emphasis on a simple and interactive teaching techniques.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Professor Adei, noted that the programme had the potential to transform the lives of children in the catchment communities to end what he described as “schooling without learning.”

He said literacy was key in unlocking a world of opportunities for all, saying teaching children how to read effectively would empower them with the tools and skills needed to succeed in life.

“Our approach combines the best practices from around the world to ensure that every child can read confidently, no matter their background”, Professor Adei said.

He expressed the hope that the children would be able to grasp the reading skills and techniques they would teach them at a fast pace.

Mr Stephen Asante Yamoah, General Manager of Chirano Gold Mines, for his part, reiterated the company’s commitment to implementing various interventions meant to improve the living conditions of the people in their operational communities, adding that education was a vital part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He said the programme would target 20 communities within their catchment areas, and that, the company would provide the necessary resources and support, including the required educational materials to ensure the success of the programme.

“We believe that investing in education is an investment in the future of these communities and by partnering with Prof Adei on this literacy programme, we aim to create a brighter future for the children in our catchment areas,” Mr Yamoah said.

Some community members, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), commended Chirano Gold Mines and its partners, for the desire to improve education in the beneficiary communities.

GNA

