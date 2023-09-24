Foundational technologies drives surge in productivity — Peng

By Morkporkpor Anku (Courtesy: Huawei Technologies Ghana)

Shanghai, Sept. 24, GNA – Mr Peng Song, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Strategy and Marketing, says foundational technologies and their ecosystems are reinforcing each other and driving a surge in productivity.

He said throughout history breakthroughs in foundational technologies had always given rise to new industries and new ecosystems.

Mr Peng speaking at the Huawei Connect Conference 2023 on the topic: “Advancing a Flourishing AI Ecosystem Together” discussed how to build a flourishing AI ecosystem, and outlined Huawei’s goals for ecosystem building over the next five years.

The two-day event was on the theme ” Accelerating Industry Intelligence.”

He said AI was already changing the way people work and live by enabling new applications like automatic code generation, dubbing, and video generation, while also facilitating more efficient creative planning and story creation.

According to the Intelligent Word 2030 reports, the total size of the global AI market will exceed US$2.8 trillion by 2030.

Mr Peng said, “Today, we believe that every country and enterprise deserves access to computing power for further development.”

He said as a computing and cloud service provider, they would work alongside server partners, basic software partners, application software partners, consulting and integration service providers, cloud partners, and all manner of developers, to share the huge opportunity presented by the computing ecosystem and drive a surge in productivity.

He said to foster a new AI ecosystem, Huawei had made many AI-related foundational software and hardware technologies open source or available to partners and developers.

The President of ICT Strategy and Marketing said the move had allowed Huawei to work with its partners across the industry value chain to build Kunpeng, Ascend, and Huawei Cloud communities, laying a strong foundation for the AI ecosystem.

In addition, Huawei and its ISV partners have supported AI computing centers in 25 cities across China, and natively incubated and adapted more than 50 foundation models.

He said Huawei adheres to the strategy of open hardware, open source software, partner empowerment, and talent development.

He said Huawei would continue its open collaboration with all ecosystem partners in its goals for the next five years.

Its goal include having more than five server partners with an annual revenue of over CNY10 billion; increasing the number of installations of the openEuler commercial OS to over 20 million and drawing more than 4 million developers to the MindSpore community and having more than 20,000 application partners.

The rest are increasing the number of Kunpeng, Ascend, and Huawei Cloud developers to more than 8 million, 5 million, and 10 million, respectively.

Mr Peng said, “Talent is the foundation of the AI ecosystem. We have developed a customized training system targeting University teachers and students, developers, and scientific researchers.”

He said Huawei thrived to continually drive technological innovation in the AI ecosystem by carrying out a range of activities, such as ICT Academy, Intelligent Base 2.0 program, ICT Competition, Ascend DevFest, and Ascend AI Innovation Competition.

He said talent was key to the development of the AI ecosystem; developers create technological innovations for the AI ecosystem; partners enable the monetization of the AI ecosystem.

He called on everyone to “work together to advance a flourishing AI ecosystem and provide another option for the world.”

Huawei unveiled All Intelligence Strategy to support industries

Shanghai, Sept. 24, GNA- Madam Meng, Huawei’s Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, and CFO, has unveiled the company’s All Intelligence Strategy to enhance support for industries.

She described the company’s ongoing efforts to dive deep into foundational AI technologies and build a solid computing backbone for China and for the world to support a vast range of AI models and applications for all industries.

Madam Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, and CFO, wss speaking at Huawei Connect 2023, which brought together business leaders, tech experts, partners, developers, and industry stakeholders from around the world to explore new opportunities for an intelligent future.

The two-day event was on the theme: “accelerating industry intelligence.”

Huawei also released a reference architecture for driving intelligent transformation at this year’s event, as well as a number of related products and solutions.

This reference architecture is included in the company’s new white paper, Accelerating Intelligent Transformation, which offers practical advice and references to help industries make the most of intelligence.

She said for the past two decades, Huawei had worked with the industry to drive information and communications technology forward.

First with its All IP strategy to support informatisation, and then with its All Cloud strategy to support digitalization.

She said as artificial intelligence gained steam, and its impact on industry continued to grow, Huawei’s All Intelligence strategy was designed to help all industries make the most of new strategic opportunities presented by AI.

She said key to this strategy was providing the massive amounts of computing power needed to train foundation models for different industries.

“Huawei is committed to building a solid computing backbone for China – and another option for the

world,” Madam Meng said.

The Deputy Chairwoman said “We will keep strengthening the synergy between hardware, software, chips, edge, devices, and cloud to provide fertile ground for a thriving ecosystem. Our end goal is to help meet the diverse AI computing needs of different industries.”

Madam Meng said going forward, Huawei would dive into the product and tech domains where they excel, and work closely with customers, partners, developers, and other stakeholders to provide cutting-edge, easy-to-use industry solutions.

“By working together, we can help promote greater digital security and trustworthiness, and accelerate intelligence across all industries,” she added.

She said, “Competence breeds confidence and the future is one we build together and to succeed in

the intelligent future to come: There is strength in solidarity. And victory through grit.”

Mt David Wang, Huawei’s Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, announced the launch of Huawei’s new Atlas 900 SuperCluster.

This new AI computing cluster, the latest offering in Huawei’s Ascend series of computing products, makes use of a brand-new architecture that was optimized for training massive AI foundation models with over one trillion parameters.

He said the Atlas 900 SuperCluster comes packed with Huawei’s state-of-the-art Xinghe Network CloudEngine XH16800 switch.

He said with high-density 800GE ports, the SuperCluster’s two-layer switching network could

connect up to 2,250 nodes per cluster – equivalent to 18,000 NPUs without oversubscription.

Mr Wang said the cluster’s innovative super node architecture greatly boosted its overall computing power and took the speed and efficiency of foundation model training to an entirely new level.

He said Huawei had leveraged its strengths in computing, storage, network, and energy to systematically improve system reliability at the component, node, cluster, and service levels.

“System reliability is incredibly important for training massive foundation models, and this approach has effectively extended the cluster’s ability to support continuous model training from several days to a month or more,” he said

