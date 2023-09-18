EC enrolls 938 voters at Ablekuma North District in six days

By Cate Aku Agbodza

Accra, Sept 18, GNA – A total number of 938 persons has been registered onto the voters’ register on day six of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise at the Ablekuma North District in the Greater Accra Region.

This comprises 437 females and 501 males.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Francis Opoku, the Registration Supervisor at Ablekuma North District, said the estimated number of prospective new voters for the district was 3000, but on the sixth day they had registered about 938 people.

“We are expecting about 3000 new entrants onto the voters’ register at this district, and so far, only 938 persons have been registered. But we are hopeful that by the end of the 21 days we will be able to meet our target,” he said.

Mr Opoku added that despite the challenges encountered at the beginning of the process, which was not limited to the district, the exercise has been smooth so far, and currently everything was working perfectly.

“Even though on the first few days we encountered some network challenges, subsequently we have been directed to work offline when we encounter challenges, so we are on course and all stakeholders are cooperating to ensure we achieve our target before the end of the exercise.”

He was hopeful that by the close of day they would be reordered to have registered the highest number of voters for the daily analysis.

Earlier, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the former running mate for Former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election, visited the district office of the EC to monitor the exercise.

She said: “I am here to monitor the exercise and help if there are any challenges.”

Some new registrants told the GNA that they were satisfied with the whole process so far because everything was moving smoothly and were hopeful that the remaining weeks would equally be peaceful and incident free.

GNA

