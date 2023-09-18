Director of Programmes for Qatar Charity visits projects in Ghana

Accra, Sept 18, GNA – The Director of Programmes and International Development at the Headquarters of Qatar-Charity, Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, has undertaken a three-day tour of the fields of Qatar Charity Developmental Projects in Ghana.

The Director who spent one week in the country visited some ongoing projects, and cut sod for the commencement of new projects.

During his stay, he launched a health programme, led by the ‘Mending Children Hearts Group’ and hosted by the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

Mr. Hejji, was also present at the opening ceremony of the programme together with the Country Director, Mr. Hasan Owda.

During the visit, he commissioned health facilities in the northern region, opened three new mosques, and Quran memorization centre in Northern, Eastern, and the Greater Accra Regions of Ghana.

The mosques had the capacity to contain more than 530 worshippers each, and the Quran memorization centres were to benefit some 120 students taken through the memorization of the Holy Quran.

As part of the activities, he commissioned the Tamale and Bandaya completed health projects that were completed.

Visiting the two health facilities constructed by Qatar Charity and several other ongoing ones indicated the commitment of the organization in improving public health in the localities of Ghana by providing basic healthcare facilities and education to over 36,000 beneficiaries.

The Qatar Charity under the public health cataract removal campaign that took place in the Eastern region.

Madam Vida Efua Afful, the Atiwa East District director of health Services in the Eastern region and the District Chief executive of the Municipality, Mr. Kwabena Panini Mensah, praised Qatar Charity’s effort to support the health sector of Ghana and expressed their appreciation for the generosity of the philanthropists in Qatar for the impact they were making on the lives of the beneficiaries under targeted localities.

He also visited the sites of some ongoing projects, including Deep ground wells to provide drinking water to over 5,000 people and other economic empowerment projects in the village of Dar Al-Salam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

In the Capital City of Ghana, Accra, Qatar Charity is constructing some Modern Health Centres like Clinics and a Multi-Service Centre containing several other projects under it.

He also reviewed ongoing projects for 100 families and witnessed the handing over of a house to a needy family in Bandaya in the Northern region.

The former Director of education at the Sagnalirigu municiplaity , Alhaj Muhammad Haroun Kobodia applauded Qatar Charity for the educational interventions and commended the Country Director of the Ghana office, Mr. Hasan Owda and his team for the wonderful projects that they had executed so far, and the ongoing ones.

GNA

