Stonebwoy announces dates and cities for his upcoming ‘5th Dimension’ tour

Accra, Sept. 06, GNA – Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae musician Stonebwoy has announced a tour of Europe and the United Kingdom from Saturday, October 14, 2023, to Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The tour comes-up after his “5th Dimension” album debuted at number 8 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

He made the announcement in a post via his Instagram platform indicating countries, cities, venues, and dates for the tour.

Cities indicated in Europe were, Brescia, Italy, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Berlin, Germany, Hamburger, and Duesseldorf, all located in Germany.

Canvas, Manchester, O2academy2, Birmingham, Electric Brixton, London, all in the United Kingdom.

The album has so far sold a total of 7,000 units over its lifetime through digital sales and streaming platforms.

The 17-track set features Dancehall artistes Dexta Daps on Secret Lover and Shaggy on My Sound. There are also collaborations from Stormzy, Oxlade and Tiwa Savage, Mereba, Jaz Karis, and Angelique Kidjo.

“5th Dimension” is Stonebwoy’s sixth album, the previous being “Angola Junction” in 2020. He also released three Extended Playlists (Ep’s) in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

He signed to Universal Music’s Def Jam in 2022, copped two awards at the 24th staging of the Ghana Music Awards on Saturday, May 6, 2023, for Best Afro-Pop Song of the Year for the “song” Therapy (Track number 5 on the album) and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year.

He has collaborated with a slew of Jamaican artists including Kranium on “Talk to Me”, was featured on Sean Paul’s “Live N Livin” album on the remix of “Guns of Navarone”, teamed up with Kabaka Pyramid on “Suit and Tie”.

