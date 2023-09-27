Do not rely solely on medication, learn to forgive-Aged urged

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – Dr. Edward Danso, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Comi Relief Foundation (CRF) has called on the aged not to solely rely on medications for their wellbeing

but learn to let go of bitterness and pain which in some cases are the major causes of their health conditions.

Dr Danso said ageing was associated with health problems, and that “everyone, thus children, siblings, family members and friends must pay attention to the elderly and not neglect them.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 World Aged Day which is to be held on October 1, 2023, he noted that harboring pain comes with complications and therefore advised the aged not to solely depend on medications but learnt to forgive for their own benefit.

Ahead of the celebration CRF whose vision is to promote, enhance and innovate healthcare for the well-being of the aged brought together pensioners from various associations on a roundtable discussion to address issues affecting the elderly in Ghana.

As part of the activities to mark the celebration of the 2023 World Aged Day, CRF would organise fun games consisting of innovative activities among the Pensioner’s Associations from all the regions in Ghana on Saturday, September 29, 2023, in Accra.

The aim of the games is to draw society’s attention to the concerns and worries of the aged which cause health issues and to strengthen society’s commitment to them.

It will also serve as a cognitive therapeutic exercise for the aged and help them lower blood pressure.

He added that “laughter helps in producing endorphins, a chemical that gives the feeling of happiness which naturally helps the muscles to relax and facilitate blood circulation.

‘The world is ageing and as such there is the need to institutionalize recreational activities into their monthly meetings to enable them to relax and be happy.”

Dr Danso asked the government to implement policies set up to care for the aged in society.

He also appealed to parents to love and take care of their children, since they would play a vital role in their lives when they were old.

Mr. Felix Logan, Focal person for the Aged at the Ministry of Gender also outlined some policies that the government was putting in place to care for the aged in the society.

COMi Relief Foundation is a faith-based non-profit organisation which seeks to provide high-quality healthcare and supportive services to enhance the well-being of the frail seniors in Ghana.

By offering a wide variety of residential living options – (Day Care), home and community-based services, CRF embraces and engages more seniors of all faiths and financial needs in and around our 32 centres throughout Accra and stretching to other regions of Ghana.

