Let’s promote responsible journalism – IBM&J Director

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept. 27, GNA – Mr Charles Ayendago, Director of the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBM&J), Tamale Learning Centre, has underscored the need for journalists to strictly adhere to the ethics of the journalism profession.

He said responsible journalism played a critical role in promoting the citizenry’s rights and responsibilities and facilitating the country’s socio-economic development.

Mr Ayendago made the call at the second cohort graduation ceremony for student journalists under the Gist Corner Project held in Tamale.

The event was organised under the theme: “Media Growth, Creating a Sustainable Pathway for Practitioners in Northern Ghana.”

Beneficiaries of the project included students from the Department of Media and Communication Studies of the Tamale Technical University, IBM&J Tamale Learning Centre, and the Oxford School of Journalism, Tamale.

Out of the 90 students who participated in the three-month training and mentorship programme, 30 of them successfully graduated and received certificates during the ceremony.

Ms. Aisha Mohammed, Coordinator of the Gist Corner Project said it was very useful to the students and dedicated to nurturing the incredible potential within the youth, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they needed to thrive.

She encouraged participants to use the skills acquired, to inspire positive change in the overall development of their communities.

Mr Abdul-Muhsin Mohammed Saani, Executive Director of Empowerment Centre for Peace Building, who spoke on the role of the media in peacebuilding, admonished them to use the training to propagate peace advocacy and sensitisation through their various platforms.

Mr Issahaku Abdul – Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista – Ghana, advised them to embrace the culture of volunteerism to gather the needed exposure and experience to advance their careers.

