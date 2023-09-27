Prioritize investments in environmental transformation, sustainability in tourism sector – UNDP

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Sept. 27, GNA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has stressed the need for African countries to prioritize investments in positive environmental transformation, and sustainability in the tourism sector.

It said to revitalize the sector in an anticipation of returning to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic tourism levels by the end of 2023, African countries should not ignore the environmental impact of the sector.

This is because most tourism destinations were next to sensitive ecosystems which put them at risk.

In addition, climate change continued to exert growing influence and it was imperative that the revitalization of the tourism sector placed a high priority on investing in positive environmental transformation, and sustainability.

Dr Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, who made the call, noted that, tourism had the potential to emerge as a powerful force for positive change, if leaders aligned the interests of people, the well-being of the planet, and the delicate balance between the two.

“Harnessing these three fundamental connections between people and the planet could bolster tourism’s role as a catalyst for positive transformation in Africa,” she stated while sharing her thoughts on the 2023 World Tourism Day celebrations.

This year’s celebration was under the theme, “Tourism and Green Investments.”

Dr Lusigi, said in Africa, many of the world’s unique and breathtaking destinations were facing threats to their existence.

She pointed out that by placing value on conservation of fragile ecosystems, tourism could play a vital role in their preservation.

“Through eco-tourism, countries can promote responsible travel to natural areas that conserve the environment and uplift local communities,” she stated.

Dr Lusigi noted that the revenue generated from eco-tourism could fund critical conservation efforts, support local communities, and ensure the longevity of these natural wonders.

Citing the Weto landscape in Ghana’s Volta Region, which boast of diverse natural resources, such as unique flora, wildlife, birds, and a favourable climate.

Historically, unchecked wildfires and human activities such as unsustainable farming practices and illegal timber harvesting led to severe environmental degradation resulting in the loss of at least 70 percent of the natural habitat.

However, she said a collaborative effort involving civil society organizations, traditional authorities, government institutions, and local communities had successfully conserved 135,000 hectares of the ridge forestland.

This restoration exercise, according to her, had opened the door to eco-tourism, with the forest now featuring Volta region’s inaugural canopy walkway and preserving endangered species like slippery frogs, while rejuvenating perennial rivers.

As tourists explore the flourishing Weto forest, observing its flora and fauna in their natural settings, they could take pride in knowing that their visit directly contributed to the preservation of this invaluable ecosystem.

According to Dr Lusigi, tourism had its roots in the exchange of goods, culture and ideas facilitated by a complex network of ancient trade routes including the trans-Saharan trade route that connected West Africa with the Sahel region and North Africa.

More recently, she said tourism was considered one of the biggest and fastest-growing economic sectors, contributing significantly to development.

In 2022 for instance, the travel and tourism sector contributed 7.6 percent to the global GDP and 37.6 percent to Africa’s GDP.

Dr Lusigi said African countries could harness new data and analytics and benefit from existing research in the field of tourism to examine factors like travel motivations, preferred activities, and spending patterns to help shape their offering.

Directing private capital towards sustainable investments in tourism was also a key opportunity to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said the UNDP’s SDG Investor Platform provided market intelligence on investment opportunities and expected returns in the tourism sector of selected African countries.

Investment opportunity areas include community based cultural tourism in Namibia, community-based tourism products in Tanzania, and cultural and creative tourism development in Seychelles, among others.

Dr Lusigi pointed out that, through collaboration with local stakeholders, investors could develop sustainable tourism and eco-tourism initiatives.

These initiatives could involve creating marine protected areas such as Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park and Reserve in Kenya, training local fishermen in sustainable practices, and establishing eco-friendly accommodations for tourists along coastal areas.

GNA

