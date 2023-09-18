Limited voter registration is draining our pocket – NDC Chairman

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 18, GNA – The current arrangement where the voter registration exercise is limited to the Electoral Commission (E.C) Offices is draining political parties’ coffers, Mr. Eric Kwadwo Apeadu, the Akan Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has observed.

He explained that parties had to bus the potential registrants from their places of residence to the registration centre at Kadjebi since they did not have the means to make the journey.

Mr. Apeadu disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interview at the E.C premises at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the exercise should be reverted to the electoral areas to avoid majority of registrants been disfranchised.

The Akan NDC Chairman said the procedure of relying on Ghana Card and Ghanaian Passport as a proof of identity had compounded the problem as most of the registrants did not have those cards, so have to look for two persons to vouch for them as guarantors.

Mr. Sulemana Mohammed Sani, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Activist, also reiterated the call for the exercise to be held at electoral areas to save registrants from frustration and disinterest in the exercise.

Mr. Sani, also an Assemblyman for Kadjebi Freetown Electoral Area, told GNA that having the exercise at electoral areas would cut down costs, wastage of time and the associated risks and a decision that would also end up boosting participation in the election.

Meanwhile, the Kadjebi District Office of E.C has registered 493 voters at the close of work on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

GNA

