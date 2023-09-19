Choplife Gaming pledges support for Sports Development in Africa

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA – Mr. Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Choplife Gaming has pledged his support to help groom sportsmen and women who will win laurels for the continent.

Choplife Gaming is Africa’s most prominent gaming franchise operating igaming licensed entities across seven countries including Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Republic of Benin, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone.

The group, as part of its mission to impact lives in Africa, handed over a refurbished boxing gym to the Jamestown Community.

Mr. Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi speaking at the unveiling ceremony said “Africa does not lack talent, what we lack is opportunity and development initiatives. Our duty at Choplife Gaming is to support African talents, be it music, arts, or sports.

We will continue to collaborate with stakeholders within these industries in our quest to come out with sustainable initiatives that will help develop talents across Africa.”

He noted that lack of resources and opportunities were key contributors in Africa’s setback developing numerous talents.

The renowned musician urged boxers to make good use of the facility as it would go a long way to unearth World Champions for Ghana.

Mr. Lawrence Carl Lokko, owner of Bronx Boxing Gym thanked Choplife Gaming for coming onboard to support these boxers.

He urged other entities to imitate the kind gesture by Choplife Gaming to help groom athletes in Ghana.

Founded in 2004, the Bronx Boxing Gym has produced some of Ghana’s top boxers like Richard Commey, Duke Michah, Emmanuel Tagoe, Fredrick Lawson, Sherrif Quaye, and John Laryea, who is the current WBO featherweight champion.

The facility has seen a significant facelift with state-of-the-art equipment to elevate it to meet international standards.

The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of the Gaming Commission, Mr. Kobby Annan, GBF President DSI Bernard Quartey, Joseph Agbeko, Former IBF bantamweight world champion, Emmanuel Tagoe, Former IBO lightweight champion and other dignitaries.

GNA

