Candidates for the 2023 GFA Elections announced

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA – The Elections Commission of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the official list of candidates for the 2023 GFA Elections.

The positions to be contested for would be President, Women’s Football Club Executive Council, Division One League clubs Executive Council, Premier League clubs Executive Council, and the Regional Football Association chairman.

Mr. Kurt Okraku would go unopposed for the GFA Presidency position after his competitor, Mr. George Afriyie was disqualified following a breach of conduct.

Mrs. Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies would serve on the Executive Council of the next Ghana Football Association administration after going unopposed for the Women’s Premier League club position.

The Division One League Clubs Executive Council positions would have Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Eugene Noble Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu, and Alexander Ababio as the top three would occupy the position.

The Executive Council Positions for the Premier League Clubs would be a tight contest among Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheampong, Anthony Kwesi Aubynn, Ransford Anertey Abbey and Onyina Asenso.

The rest were Edmund Kwabena Ackah, James Kwesi Appiah, Elloeny Amande and Raphael Tawiah Gyambrah.

The top five in this category would also serve on the Executive Council board for the Premier League clubs in the next GFA administration.

The elective congress has been scheduled to Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Global Dream Hotel, Tamale.

Herein the full list

President: Kurt Okraku

Women’s Premier League club Executive Council Position: Mrs. Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah.

Division One League Clubs Executive Council Position: Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Eugene Noble Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu, and Alexander Ababio.

Premier League Clubs Executive Council Positions: Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheampong, Anthony Kwesi Aubynn, Ransford Anertey Abbey, Onyina Asenso, Edmund Kwabena Ackah, James Kwesi Appiah, Elloeny Amande, Raphael Tawiah Gyambrah.

Regional Football Association Chairman Positions

Greater Accra Football Association: Samuel Aboabire

Central Region Football Association: Robert Otieku Duncan, Abdul Hayye Yartey

Western Region Football Association: Simon Ehomah

Northern Region Football Association: Mahamadu Abu-Hassan

Eastern Region Football Association: Linford Boadu Asamoah

Volta Region Football Association: Daniel Agbogah

Brong Ahafo Football Association: Dickson Kyere-Duah, Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, Meshack Asante Ameyaw

Upper East Region Football Association: Salifu Shaibu Zida, Abel Alonort, Asoogo

Upper West Region Football Association: Yahaya Sadugu Daudi

Ashanti Region Football Association: Agyemang Osei Tutu

