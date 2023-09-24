Kadjebi Assembly supports PWDs with provisions 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 24, GNA- Seventeen Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have been presented with assorted food items valued at GH₵199,900.00 each as business start-ups.

The items included rice, sugar, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, soap, and baking flour, among others.

Handing-over the items to the beneficiaries at Kadjebi, Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE),

said the items were meant to help the PWDs to be economically and financially independent.

Mr. Agbanyo reiterated the Government’s commitment to the issues of PWDs, saying they were human rights issues.

He said the government would at all levels safeguard and improve the living conditions of PWDs by making sure that what they ought to get from the share of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF) was given to them.

The DCE charged the beneficiaries not to sell the items and spent the money, but used the profit gained as capital to procure more items for sale.

Mr. Agbanyo also asked the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development directorate to submit a quarterly report on the recipients to him to enable him track how they were progressing.

Mr. Isaac Robson Klu, the Kadjebi District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, said the items were bought from the DACF allocation to the Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) to support them with small businesses.

Mr. Klu said it was also meant to empower PWDs and sustain them to be on their own and not to be a burden on society

He said disability issues were important all over the world and thus, needed the support and concern of everyone.

Mr. Addo Quarshie, Kadjebi District Vice-Chairman of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD), advised the PWDs to use the items for their intended purposes.

Ms. Juliet Kumah, a beneficiary, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the Government for the support and pledged to use the items for its intended purpose.

GNA

