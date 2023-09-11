Bia East MP makes cash donation for road maintenance

By Alex Baah Boadi

Adabokrom(WN/R), Sept. 11, GNA – Mr Richard Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Bia East Constituency in the Western North Region, has made a cash donation of GHC10,726 to the Adabokrom branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) for the maintenance of Adabokrom to Debeiso road.

The road had been in a deplorable state, making driving difficult on that stretch, especially at night

Mr Acheampong told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the donation was in response to an official request from the executives of Adabokrom GPRTU branch.

He noted that he liaised with the District Assembly’s ’s works engineer to carry out evaluation for works to begin on the road.

The gesture, he explained, formed part of his commitment to improve upon road networks in the constituency.

Mr Acheampong pledged his commitment to fix all other roads to help enhance economic activities, while guaranteeing the safety of motorists and road users.

Mr Isaac Asante, Secretary, Bia East District GPRTU and Trustee of Adabokrom Local Chapter of the Union, in an interview with the GNA, thanked the MP for the swift response to their request.

He mentioned the Adabokrom-Debeiso-Nkrankwanta road that linked Dormaa West and Adabokrom to Camp junction as some of the deplorable roads in the area and called on management of Roads and Highway Authority to initiate steps to fix them.

He said a contractor was working on the Adabokrom to Debeiso before the 2020 general election, but had left the site soon after the election.

He appealed to the authorities to find appropriate means to bring the contractor back to site to complete the work on that stretch of the road.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

