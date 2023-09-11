RFEF confirms that president Rubiales is resigning over kiss affair

Madrid, Sep 11, (dpa/GNA) – Luis Rubiales is resigning as president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), in the wake of a kissing affair at the women’s World Cup, the RFEF confirmed early Monday.

Rubiales had told journalist Piers Morgan on Sunday, that he would step down, and the RFEF said in a brief statement that he has tendered his resignation, in a letter to caretaker president, Pedro Rocha.

The RFEF said Rubiales, was also stepping down as vice-president of the European governing body UEFA.

Rubiales had come under fire for kissing player, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips without her consent, after Spain won the women’s World Cup title on August 20 in Sydney.

Rubiales refused to step down, but was provisionally suspended by the world governing body FIFA, and Hermoso filed a criminal complaint last week over the incident.

Rubiales’ action was widely condemned in Spain and around the world.

Women’s team coach Jorge Vilda, was dismissed after his entire staff walked out, and a large number of players, including the entire women’s World Cup squad, said they would not play as long as Rubiales was president.

Rubiales had presided over the RFEF since 2018.

