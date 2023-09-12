Three men charged in Australia as 90kg of meth found hidden in futons

Sydney, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Australian authorities on Tuesday said they arrested three men over the import of nearly 90 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in five separate shipments of futons into Sydney.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said that a six-month operation dubbed “Hesperidium” began in March 2023 after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers found 5.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, also known as meth or ice, hidden in a consignment of futons imported into Sydney from the United States.

A further 15 kilograms of the drug were found in another futon shipment two weeks later. AFP and ABF investigations assisted by US law enforcement detected and seized a combined total of 68 kilograms of the drug hidden in another three Sydney-bound shipments of futons before they were exported from the US.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Sydney on September 5. The other two men, 33 and 23, were arrested in May and June also in Sydney. All three have been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

“People who believe they can get away with importing drugs in relatively smaller quantities without any consequences need to think again,” said AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Jeremy Staunton.

“We share information [with international and domestic law enforcement partners] on a regular basis, and our partners all around the world have shown they are willing to work with us to stop drugs ever reaching Australian shores.”

GNA

