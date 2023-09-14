56-year-old driver fined GH₵6,000.00 for possession of narcotic drug 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – A 56-year-old driver, who unlawfully had in his possession 45 white and gold foil wraps of cocaine with a net weight of 1.410 grammes has been sentenced to pay a GH₵6,000.00 fine by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Emmanuel Mensah also had 19 foil wraps of heroin with a net weight of 2.3634 grammes in his possession unlawfully.

Charged with two counts of unlawful possession of narcotic drugs, Mensah pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Jojo Amoah Hagan, convicted Mensah on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Mensah was sentenced to pay a fine of 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH₵6,000.00 in default, and serve 15 months imprisonment in hard labour.

The facts as presented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye was that the complainants were Police Officers stationed at the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of CID Headquarters, Accra.

The prosecution said the convict was a resident of McCarthy Junction.

It said on March 2, 2023, at about 1015 hours, the complainants acted upon intelligence gathered and arrested the convict at a narcotic drug peddling base at Tudu, Accra.

The prosecution said a search conducted on the convict revealed 45 gold foil wraps of cocaine with net weight of 1.410 grammes and 19 gold foil wraps of heroin with net weight of 2.3634 grammes after a Forensic Science examination they conducted on them.

GNA

