Accra, Sept 14, GNA – Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has rendered an unqualified apology to President Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo for her conduct in 2022.

She also apologised to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other party officials.

The former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection was dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament in 2022 after she absented herself from her post for over a year.

Subsequently, some MPs called for her seat to be declared vacant.

In a video that has since gone viral, she attributed her long absence from Parliament to personal and family issues.

Ms Safo, therefore, apologised to the leadership of Parliament for her behaviour towards the august House during that period.

She said: “I would like to use this opportunity to apologiseto my New Patriotic Party members, the leadership. Firstly, to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, our mother, the Chief of Staff, Honourable Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and the entire leadership of Parliament, my colleague MPs, Majority caucus.

“I would like to apologise to all of you for my behavioursometime back. I would like to say that it wasn’t intended or planned to disrespect you all.

“I was faced with so many personal and family issues. I would like to plead with you in the name of the Lord, my regional executives, Greater Accra, constituency executives, the headquarters of NPP, the General Secretary and National Chairman and all your workers.

“I beg all of you, supporters, and sympathisers, who love the Party and love me and have faith in the constituency, please forgive me for all that has happened.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

