Tema Fuel Company to outwit competitors at 2023 PETFUN games

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Aug. 22, GNA – The Tema Fuel Company (TFC), a strategic bulk storage terminal, has rolled out plans to shock, outwit, and silence major competitors, especially companies that have dominated the Petroleum Fun Games (PETFUN 2023) organised by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

The TFC General Captain, Ms. Patrina Nyann, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that, “the TFC team is coming to cause an earthquake in all sporting disciplines, which include swimming, Sack race, Tug of War, Draft, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Lime and Spoon, Playing Cards, Chewing of Apple, Ludo, and Football”.

She said, “We will uproot any company that confronts any of our teams; our goal is to win trophies, and our various teams are preparing with massive support from the entire management and other staff”.

Ms. Nyann, who is the TFC Human Relations Manager, noted that in order to motivate the team, a kpalongo jama group from Tema, our operational base, will lead the team to storm the Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp, on Saturday, August 26th, for the 2023 PETFUN games.

“TFC is the 2023 PETFUN games tornado, so other teams must watch out,” Ms. Nyann stated.

Meanwhile, TFC goalkeeper Ernest Bariki, trained by legendary former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, says, “Please tell the other footballers that no ball will enter my net on Saturday. I will not pick any ball from my net”.

The TFC Football Captain, Collins Kekeli, trained by Ghanaian legend Tornado Stephen Appiah, says winning a football march depends on the captain’s ability to marshal the team and motivate them on the field. “I have received strict instructions from Stephen Appiah, and we are entering the field with a winning mentality”.

“We have Coach Mourinho Ishmael Ashitey as the master tactician to control affairs from the touchline,” Ms. Nyann noted.

Ms. Nyann stressed that TFC is a bulk storage terminal that provides excellent storage and distribution solutions for the petroleum downstream sector. We are entering the field with the experience and capacity to overcome this.

Ms. Nyann noted that even on the field of fun games, “we assure our customers that our storage facility has been built to satisfy their requirements in this demanding industry, which shows that we are ready to take any team on and defeat them”.

“Our target is a modest five trophies; we are not going to joke there; we are from Tema, and we are storming the Armed Forces Sports Complex with vigour,” Ms. Nyann stated.

Other teams participating in the 2023 PETFUN include GOIL Company PLC, Oil Space Ghana, Trade-Cross, Sawadigo Oil Company, Aegis & Huille Company, Benab Oil Company, National Petroleum Authority, Cirrus Oil Services, Trinity Oil Company, GAB Energy, Vivo Energy Ghana, JO & JU Oil Company, and ZEN Petroleum.

Others are Desert Oil Ghana, GRID Petroleum Ghana, Frontier Oil Ghana, Kabore Oil, Strategic Energies, Engen Ghana, R & P Oil Company, ICON Energy, TEL Energy, Star Oil Company, and HUSS Petroleum.

The rest are Superior Oil Company, JP Trustees, Radiance Petroleum, Petro Sankofa, Fuel Trade, Petronax Energy, Frimps Oil Company, Petrosol Ghana, and IBM Petroleum.

The five major groups to participate in PETFUN 2023 are: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs); Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs); Bulk Import, Distributing, and Export Companies (BIDECs); Tank Farms; and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

PETFUN 2023 will kick off on Saturday, August 26, from 06:00 to 17:00 at the prestigious Armed Forces Sports Complex in Burma Camp.

GNA

