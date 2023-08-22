Bibiani Goldstars extend partnership with Icarus Football

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Aug. 22. GNA – Bibiani Goldstars has announced the extension of their partnership with American kit manufacturing company, Icarus Football.

The partnership between the Western North Region-based team and Icarus Football began when Bibiani Goldstars won promotion to the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago, since then, the club has relied on the rapidly expanding kit manufacturer.

In a statement, Goldstars expressed their excitement about continuing their kit collaboration with Icarus Football for the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

“Bibiani GoldStars S.C. are delighted to announce that we have renewed our kit partnership deal with Icarus Football ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.”

Icarus Football, is a well-known independent kit provider based in Philadelphia, USA, and has created an updated range of kits for the upcoming season as part of the partnership’s renewal.

New Bibiani Goldstars home, away, goalkeeper and third kits re included in the collection. From August 22, 2023, fans will have the chance to purchase these kits.

The club’s Chief Executive Kwasi Adu said, “We had a very successful second season in the top division, and we look forward to improving even more in our third.

With this in mind, we believe this is the perfect time to release new kits for our players and fans. Icarus has been an incredible partner since our inaugural Ghana Premier League season, so we’re very happy to be working with them once again.”

Jonny Hopcroft, the COO of Icarus Football, reiterated the favorable remarks.

“We have loved working with Bibiani Gold Stars in the past couple of years, and we’re grateful that fans in Ghana and beyond have appreciated what we’ve done so far. We look forward to one day providing our service to clubs across the Ghana Premier League”.

Goldstars are now undergoing pre-season preparations in Sefwi Bekwai, in order to be ready for the upcoming season, which will start next month.

GNA

