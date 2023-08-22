CEO of Solani Group of Companies donates to Bibiani hospital

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R), Aug. 22, GNA – Mr Solomon Aniah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Solani Group of Companies, has donated items worth GH¢10,000 to the Bibiani Municipal Hospital Maternity Ward at Bibiani.

The items included 24 packs of pampers, 24 pieces of diapers, 25 pieces of clothes and 10 buckets of powdered soap, a box of champagne, five cartoons of canned malt and a box of Milo.

Mr Aniah said the donation was to mark his 35th birthday celebration.

He paid for the medical bills of two nursing mothers who were detained by the Bibiani Municipal Hospital for non-payment of their bills.

Mr. Aniah told the GNA that his vision was to extend a helping hand to the needy in the communities he operated in as his corporate responsibility towards them, hence the decision to support the Maternity Ward.

The CEO encouraged beneficiaries to handle their babies with much care to grow up to become good citizens, since children were the future generation of the country.

He called on them to continue to do business with Solani Global Limited in Bibiani and enrolled their wards at Solani Maritissori School to help generate enough funds to ensure the sustainability of the support.

Mr Aniah appealed to the public to inculcate the spirit of giving and contribute to their widow’s mite to support the less privileged to make life more comfortable for them.

Mrs Vivian Appiah, the midwife in-charge of the Maternity Ward who received the items on behalf of the patients, was grateful to the CEO and appealed to the public to emulate Mr Aniah.

She pointed out that the management of the hospital was not comfortable with the detention policy but that the current situation at the hospital called for it.

Some of the beneficiaries, who could not hide their joy over the items, expressed their appreciation to Mr Aniah for the kind gesture.

The two nursing mothers who were detained for the non-payment of their bills, praised Solani Group of Companies for facilitating their release from the hospital.

