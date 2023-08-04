Philanthropist inspects work on Odumase-Kwatire Police barrier project

By Dennis Peprah



Kwatire (B/R), Aug. 04, GNA – Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Mr Kofi Vinyo has inspected progress of work on a Police Post he is constructing at the barrier on the Odumase-Kwatire feeder road in the Sunyani West Municipality.



Mr Vinyo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kwatire-based Kofi Vinyo Company Limited (KVCL), an agro-processing company, is spending GH¢60,000.00 on the project, expected to be completed within 60 days.



It contains washrooms for male and female personnel, a fully furnished air-condition office with a laptop computer and dining room.



During a visit to the project site at Kwatire, Mr Vinyo, a physically-challenged person, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he was highly impressed about the quality of work done on the project which has reached roofing level.



Though the contractor was not on site, some workers were sighted erecting concrete pillars and bending iron rods.



Mr Vinyo said the work of the Police remained essential in protecting lives and properties, hence the need to support the Service, motivate and inspire the personnel to do more to fight crime wave in the area.



Meanwhile, Obrempong Kwasi Boanu I, the ‘Kyidomhene’ (Chief of crowd) of the Adantia Divisional Council, near Odumase, the Municipal capital has commended the benefactor for the project, saying the Police required the support of everybody in fighting crime.



In an interview with the GNA, he expressed worry about the rising level of crime in the area and appealed to the Police to intensify patrols to bring the situation under control.



Obrempong Boanu I said there were increasing cases of theft and burglary at Adantia, Kwatire and their adjoining settlements and added the Police ought to do more to stem drug abuse and peddling among the youth in those areas.

GNA

