Contractor to begin works on Kohuo-Piina feeder road at Lambussie

By Rashid Mbugri

Lambussie (UW/R), Aug 4, GNA – The Lambussie District Assembly in the Upper West Region has handed over the rehabilitation works on the Kohuo-Piina Feeder Road to the contractor, Selector Enterprise, expected to complete works within six months.

The 4.7-kilometre road in the district is funded by the World Bank at a cost of GH¢ 601,061.82.

The project falls under the Ghana Productive Safety Net (GPSN), tailored to support the poorest households in Ghana to access services that would strengthen their productivity.

Mr George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive, at a handing over ceremony with stakeholders of the beneficiary communities, said the intervention formed part of the Government’s efforts at providing good motorable roads for the movement of goods and services to promote development.

“The rehabilitation of the road under the GPSN would not only go a long way to facilitate movement of goods and services but also ensure residents’ participation in the project through employment to earn income,” he said.

Mr Naluri urged the beneficiary communities to collaborate with the contractor to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

He urged the contractor to deliver professional and quality work to ensure the safety of road users.

Mr Umar Salifu, the contractor, pledged to deliver quality work and would ensure that he completed the work on schedule.

Balura Gyigirila, the Chief of Kohuo, commended the Government and the Assembly for the intervention, saying it would enhance economic development in the district.

