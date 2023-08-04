Over 1,700 candidates to write BECE in Ada East

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, Aug. 4, GNA – The Ada-East District has registered a total of 1,772 pupils in Junior High Schools to write the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which starts on Monday, August 7th, 2023.

Mr Moses Tetteh Pornortey, District Education Director, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that there was one examination district with seven centres.

They are Ada Foah Methodist Basic, Big Ada Presbyterian Junior High School, Ocanseykope District Assembly Basic School, Bedeku District Assembly Basic School, Tamatoku Presbyterian Basic and Kasseh Number One District Assembly, among others.

He added that durbars were held at circuit centres to orient the candidates for the examination, adding that holiday classes were also organized to prepare them well for the examination.

He said series of mock examinations were also held, after which a grand durbar was organized where all stakeholders, including the District Chief Executive, were invited to encourage them before they write the exams.

Mr Pornortey added that the minds of the candidates have been well psyched to get them ready for the task ahead of them.

He noted that the Member of Parliament, Ms. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, had pledged to support the candidates with mathematical sets, hoping that in addition, the MP would feed the candidates as she does annually.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

