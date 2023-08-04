Bulgaria-US Thracian Summer 2023 Exercise Takes Place August 5-20

Sofia, Aug. 4 (BTA/GNA) – For yet another year Bulgaria will host a multinational exercise Thracian Summer 2023 between August 5 and 20 at the Bezmer Air Base and the Cheshnegirovo airfield. For over 15 years the exercise helps the Bulgarian Air Force and Special Operations Forces to acquire rich experience through real interaction in an international environment.

Personnel and equipment of the Defence Ministry and the structures directly subordinated to the Defence Minister, the Air Force, the Joint Special Operations Command and formations of the US Air Forces in Europe with three C-130 aircraft will be taking part.

The exercise aims to enhance procedures for providing maintenance as a host country, achieve interoperability and improve the training of anti-aircraft units.

On August 5 flights will be carried out to deploy the personnel participating in Thracian Summer 2023. The US Air Force C-130 aircraft will be deployed to Bulgaria on August 7.

Within the joint exercise a Spartan aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Force and C-130 aircraft of the US Air Force will carry out day and nighttime flights.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

