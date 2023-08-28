NPP to summon Kennedy Agyapong, others before disciplinary committee

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant will be summoned before the Party’s Disciplinary Committee (DC) under Article 10 (7) (5) of the Party’s Constitution.

A statement signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Sunday, said the summons would allow Mr Agyapong to provide responses and further details to an alleged accusations and threats he made against some personalities in a video that had since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.

On Saturday, August 26 during the Party’s nationwide Super Delegates Conference to elect five flagbearer aspirants ahead of its Saturday, November 4 primaries, Mr Agyapong, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, threatened to unleash a political showdown following the alleged abrupt removal of his agent from a polling centre in Cape Coast.

It also cited Mr Rapheal Patrick Safo, Mr Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr Musa Sulemana and Mr Hopeson Yaovi Adorye to be referred to the Party’s DC for potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3 (5) (A) of the Party’s Constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4 (7).

“While most of the voting centres experienced a smooth process, we acknowledge that isolated incidents occurred at certain locations. The leadership of the Party unequivocally condemns such incidents and emphasises our unwavering commitment to the integrity and fairness of the election process.

“We are confident that this discipline process will be conducted with fairness, transparency and impartiality,” it said.

The statement extended its heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful execution of the Special Electoral College Election which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

“We commend the collaboration of the Presidential Elections Committee, the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, Media partners, aspirants, delegates, supports and the public for their unwavering dedication to the democratic process,” it said.

The statement pledged the Party’s commitment to upholding democratic values, accountability and the highest standards of conduct.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP Super Delegates Conference with 629 votes, representing 68.15 per cent of the vote.

Mr Agyapong came in second with 132 votes which represented 14.30 per cent with Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade, placing third with 95 votes representing 10.29 per cent.

GNA

