Prof. Stephen Mitchual appointed new Vice-Chancellor of University of Education Winneba

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Aug. 28, GNA – The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has appointed Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual as the next Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University.

His appointment will take effect from Monday, October 1, 2023.

He will take over from Prof. Mawutor Avoke, whose tenure of office expires on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The Chancellor of UEW Nenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, announced this at the Second Session of the 27th Congregation of the University at Winneba.

He stated that in accordance with the statutes of the University, the Governing Council initiated the process of searching for a new VC and at its meeting on August 1 appointed Prof. Mitchual to succeed Prof. Avoke.

Until his appointment as UEW VC, Professor Mitichual with more than 20 years of teaching experience was the Ag. Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Ag. Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skill Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

He holds a PhD in Wood science and technology obtained from Kwame Nkrumah University (KNUST) in 2014.

MSc in Wood technology and management awarded by KNUST in 2005, and BSc in Agriculture Engineering also obtained from KNUST in 1993.

Prof. Mitchual was appointed a lecturer in the Department of Design and Technology Education, UEW, Kumasi Campus in 2003, promoted to Senior lecturer in 2011, and subsequently promoted to Associate Professor by AAMUSTED.

During the period in both UEW and AAMUSTED, he held various positions including Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Mathematics Education from 2019-2020 to 2022, Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education from September 2017-2018 to 2020, Vice Dean of Students affairs from 2007/2008 and 2015/2016 academic year and many more.

The Chancellor, Neenyi Ghartey, told the graduates on the threshold of new beginnings, to remember that the knowledge and experiences acquired in the university would be their guiding light, shaping the path they had chosen to walk in the years ahead.

“Our education has equipped you with unique set of skills and knowledge that must be harnessed to drive positive change and foster economic growth,” he stated.

He further noted that unemployment was not just a challenge but an opportunity for innovation and transformation, hence the need for them to embrace their role as graduates, be proactive and have positive mindsets, than to wait for a perfect job to come their way.

He entreated them to consider becoming job creators themselves, upgrade their skills and seek certification to keep them adaptable in the face of changing job landscapes.

“A resilient attitude towards setbacks will help you persevere and navigate uncertainties, which will make you align with ethical and sustainable practice”, he urged the graduates.

Prof. Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor of the University, in his welcoming address, expressed his gratefulness to the Governing Council and its leadership under Nana Ofori-Ansah I, faculty, administers and all stakeholders for sustaining the university in pursuing its mission and vision.

He stated that UEW was appreciative of the continuous support of Government of Ghana, particularly under his tenure as VC towards the efforts to stir the university to pursue its mandate and prayed for even greater support for the succeeding administration.

“My tenure as VC ends on September 30, 2023 and I will be retiring after almost 31 years and I am thankful to God Almighty, for the opportunity to serve as Vice-Chancellor of UEW, thank the Governing Council and all who supported us to build UEW to where it is now,” he stated.

“I wish also congratulate Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual who will resume office as the in-coming VC and also within the same breath entreat all faculty to embrace and support him, he added.

