Northern Regional Minister bemoans socio-economic challenges of Northern Ghana

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug. 16, GNA – Socio-economic circumstances have been quite challenging despite the natural resources we are endowed with, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, has said.

He said the North, though endowed with natural resources, had seen comparably low investment and infrastructural development that accounted for socio-economic challenges in all five regions.

He acknowledged the efforts of government and partners in improving the situation, and however, indicated that there were still dire challenging areas that needed attention.

The Minister was speaking at a forum in Tamale that engaged stakeholders on key development issues confronting Northern Ghana.

The forum engaged key stakeholders on development as part of efforts to bridge the development gap between the southern and northern parts of Ghana.

It was organised by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD).

The event sought to leverage on the Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion (SOCO) project to create a platform geared at evolving actions and partnerships for local development.

It was attended by Civil Society Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations, traditional leaders as well as other partners of local government from the five regions of the north.

It was on the theme: “A Policy Thrust: Achieving Equitable and Balanced Development through effective Project Delivery in Northern Ghana.”

The SOCO project, is a $150 million credit facility from the World Bank to enhance development of 48 districts in Northern Ghana and the Oti Region.

Alhaji Saibu stated that low investment in the North resulted in endemic poverty, low human resource capacity, and inadequate infrastructure, adding that such factors coupled with colonial policy worsened socio-economic situations of these regions.

He said he anticipated an enhanced collaboration between the MLGDRD, NDPC, Regional Coordinating Councils and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure that projects undertaken in the regions met the required expectations to positively impact the lives of the people.

GNA

