Ketu South: 1D1F cassava processing factory fully operational

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 16, GNA – A cassava processing factory under government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) flagship programme has commenced operations in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in its 2016 electioneering campaign among other things, promised to build a factory in each district nationwide, in a bid to industrialize the country.

The factory, located at Gbedzekope near Akame was built on a six-acre plot of land and began operations last week.

It is currently processing cassava into gari, and starch and is expected to produce industrial ethanol as its main product aside other bye products in the coming months.

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the project was a manifestation of the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to the masses.

He was hopeful that the factory will employ several women and youth to reduce the unemployment rate in the Municipality.

Mr Lugudor charged managers and workers of the factory to ensure the regular maintenance of the factory equipment to achieve the purpose for which it was built.

