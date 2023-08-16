Chief of Yakoko appeals to Okyehene to complete developmental projects in the community 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Yakoko (E/R), Aug. 14, GNA – Nana Okattah Amoa I, Chief of Yakoko, has appealed to Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin to use his good office to bring developmental projects to Yakoko and its environs.

He made this appeal at Yakoko, a community near Nsawam, after a communal labour organised to plant trees throughout the township and in various schools to give shade and prevent rainstorms.

Mr Amoa, also appealed to Okyeman to come to their aid and, “stop those unknown persons who are claiming Okyeman’s land as their bona fide property, through landguards.”

He said land litigation jeopardizes developmental projects, adding that, it also “takes away lives of the people.”

According to him, the people had earmarked many developmental projects to uplift the face of the town.

“Some of the projects includes the construction of school buildings, market, Lorry Park, police post and clinics to put an end of travelling far distances whenever they are sick,” he added.

He said: “Okyehene is the only sole owner of Akyem Abuakwah stool land and nobody else.”

Nana Amoa, therefore, commended Okyehene for the afforestation exercise as well as constructing to 10 schools to assist government’s educational programme in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

