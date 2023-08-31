MTN Ghana donates GHC15,000 cash to support Oguaa Fetu Afahye

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Aug. 31, GNA – MTN Ghana has presented a cheque of GH¢15,000, a drink hamper and GH¢1,000 worth of airtime to the Oguaa Traditional Council to support the 2023 Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

Ayo Insurance, a subsidiary of the telecommunication giant, also presented GH¢2,000 and an insurance package worth 315,000 to cover 19 lives for three months.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager of Western and Central Regions, MTN Ghana, said the gesture was meant to deepen MTN’s relationship with the Traditional Council and appreciate them for supporting the brand.

He indicated that the support would contribute to development in various communities, adding that the company was supporting 40 Traditional Councils across the country to celebrate their festivals.

“We will continue to deepen our relationships with them and support them to ensure our customers and the people in the communities are happy and bring our product and services closer to them,” he stated.

“We are here to celebrate with the people of Oguaa and to make our customers happy,” he added.

Mr Nyarko assured that MTN would set up customer experience centres across Cape Coast to support customers and provide education on MoMo fraud to enable people guard their wallets against fraudsters.

“We are in our MoMo Month and so we want people to register and use MoMo regularly because there are a lot of goodies to enjoy when you buy and pay with your MoMo wallet,” he added.

Mr Perry Mensah, Chairman of the Fetu Afahye Planning Committee, who received the items on behalf of the Council, thanked MTN for its consistent support and praised them for always honouring their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We value your relationship with us because we believe it has been quite fruitful so far. Once you are there for us, we will also be there for you,” he said.

He observed that Fetu was the biggest festival throughout West Africa but had been underrated because it had not been properly packaged.

“We hope that as we go forward the engagement will be deeper and the festival will be placed at the pedestal where it belongs,” he added.

GNA

