Rallying behind Dr Yirenkyi will win Biakoye Seat for NPP — Constituency Secretary

By Edward Williams

Nkonya (V/R), Aug. 2, GNA – Mr Freeman Dankwa, Biakoye Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti region, says, the Party, throwing its support for Dr Frank Yirenkyi, will win the Parliamentary seat for the NPP.

Dr Yirenkyi, Senior Urologist at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua, has picked a nomination form to contest the Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Mr Dankwa speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that Dr Yirenkyi was the only one who had picked nomination forms, although he was yet to file as at the time of the interview.

He said most delegates during interactions with party the executives, revealed that it was their wish that Dr Yirenkyi would contest unopposed.

Mr Dankwa said the call was as a result of Dr Yirenkyi’s track records and good works in the Constituency ranging from social, education and health initiatives including free health screenings.

He said as a parliamentarian, it was the hope for the constituents to see and feel initiatives in their various communities and it was evident that Dr Yirenkyi could do that with ease.

He noted that just like some other constituencies, parliamentary primaries always divided party members in the Biakoye Constituency.

Mr Dankwa said it was his hope that at the end of the process, Dr Yirenkyi would be the only one to contest.

He said it would help the Party to come together, unite and work towards winning the seat from the NDC in next year’s polls.

Nomination forms for orphan constituencies were opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and would close on Thursday, August 10.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

