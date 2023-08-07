Liati Teikrom community appeals for classroom block for the JHS 

By Caleb Kuleke

Liati Teikrom (V/R), Aug. 7, GNA- Liati Teikrom, a farming community in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region, is appealing for a 3-unit classroom block for the community’s Junior High School.

The community said the current structure in which the Junior High students were studying was not conducive, thereby affecting the effective delivery of quality academic work.

Madam Praise Aseye Kporgah, Assembly Member for Liati Teikrom Electoral Area, told Ghana News Agency the students were currently studying in a pavilion built by the community in 2018.

She said the students were previously studying in a mud structure, also built by the community, but due to its dilapidated nature, they decided to provide them with the pavilion based on their financial strength.

Madam Kporgah said the community after raising the pavilion tried to provide a wall around it, however, financial constraints had made it difficult for them to do so, making the structure inconducive for both teachers and students.

Mr Benjamin Adjei, Headteacher of the school told GNA that the open nature of the structure was having a serious toll on effective teaching and learning in the school.

He said any time there was a rainstorm, the students were forced to move to lodge with the pupils at the primary level, because of the rainwater splash and for safety.

The Headteacher said the floor of the structure was not cemented, and parts of the roof sheets were also perforated, resulting in serious leakages anytime it rained.

There was no staff common room, he added, and this made teachers sit under the trees in the school to mark exercises, which was not healthy for academic work and therefore appealed for support to address the situation.

