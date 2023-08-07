Over 1,700 write 2023 BECE in Adansi South District

By Richard Kusi, New Edubiase

New Edubiase (Ash) Aug. 07, GNA – A total of 1,714 candidates are writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Adansi South District.

The candidates, made up of 936 boys and 778 girls from 54 basic schools, are writing in four centres.

Mr Ebenezer Kofi Asare, District Director of Education told the Ghana News Agency that, all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the successful conduct of the examination in the district.

Already, some individuals have donated mathematical sets and pens to the candidates to ensure that they have the needed materials to write the exams smoothly.

Mr Asare urged the candidates not to panic but to have confidence in themselves to write the exams.

